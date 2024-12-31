Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alibaba's cloud unit announces big price cuts on large-language models
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alibaba's cloud unit announces big price cuts on large-language models

Alibaba's cloud unit announces big price cuts on large-language models

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang//File Photo

31 Dec 2024 03:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Alibaba's cloud unit said on Tuesday it was cutting prices by up to 85 per cent on its large language models.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement