Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alibaba's Ele.me platform signs wages, safety contracts as tech crackdown ends - media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alibaba's Ele.me platform signs wages, safety contracts as tech crackdown ends - media

Alibaba's Ele.me platform signs wages, safety contracts as tech crackdown ends - media

FILE PHOTO: Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 08:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Alibaba's Ele.me on Thursday became China's first delivery platform to sign collective contracts on wages and labour safety with its staff, official media reported, as Beijing signals an end to its crackdown on the tech sector.

The contracts will apply to 3 million workers on the platform across 11,000 delivery stations in China, according to state-backed media Workers' Daily.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the contracts.

Ele.me's move came after Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent another strong signal on Wednesday that a years-long crackdown on its tech industry is over, during which delivery platforms like Ele.me and Meituan were criticised for infringing on workers' rights.

The contracts "fully addressed" workers' biggest issues such as labour remuneration, protection and insurance benefits, the report said.

Ele.me and service providers are also required to improve communication channels with food delivery couriers, the report added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.