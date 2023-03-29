Alibaba's Hong Kong shares surge 16% on split-up plans

Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group soared on Wednesday (Mar 29), marking a vote of confidence from investors after the company announced a major restructuring plan.

The stock jumped as much as 16.3 per cent to HK$98, its highest since Feb 21, on course to snapping three consecutive sessions of losses and tracking a 14.3 per cent rally in its US-listed shares overnight.

The restructuring, which was announced on Tuesday, has helped boost investor confidence in the wider Chinese tech sector, which has been battered by a heavy regulatory crackdown in recent years.

Shares of Alibaba's e-commerce rival JD.com Inc were up 7 per cent, and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday morning.

That compared with a 2.3 per cent jump in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 3.2 per cent gain for the Hang Seng Tech Index.

In Japan, Softbank Group Corp, a major shareholder in Alibaba, shot up 6 per cent.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it would re-organise into a holding company structure, with Daniel Zhang retaining his position as group CEO, and six sub-divisions each with their own CEOs and boards.

The revamp is the most significant restructuring in the company's history and comes after Beijing launched a years-long regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, in which Alibaba was a common target.

One day before the reorganisation was announced, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who had been out of mainland China since late 2021, was spotted visiting a primary school in Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba is headquartered.