Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares surge 16% on split-up plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares surge 16% on split-up plans

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares surge 16% on split-up plans

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

29 Mar 2023 09:56AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 11:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group soared on Wednesday (Mar 29), marking a vote of confidence from investors after the company announced a major restructuring plan.

The stock jumped as much as 16.3 per cent to HK$98, its highest since Feb 21, on course to snapping three consecutive sessions of losses and tracking a 14.3 per cent rally in its US-listed shares overnight.

The restructuring, which was announced on Tuesday, has helped boost investor confidence in the wider Chinese tech sector, which has been battered by a heavy regulatory crackdown in recent years.

Shares of Alibaba's e-commerce rival JD.com Inc were up 7 per cent, and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday morning.

That compared with a 2.3 per cent jump in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 3.2 per cent gain for the Hang Seng Tech Index.

In Japan, Softbank Group Corp, a major shareholder in Alibaba, shot up 6 per cent.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it would re-organise into a holding company structure, with Daniel Zhang retaining his position as group CEO, and six sub-divisions each with their own CEOs and boards.

The revamp is the most significant restructuring in the company's history and comes after Beijing launched a years-long regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, in which Alibaba was a common target.

One day before the reorganisation was announced, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who had been out of mainland China since late 2021, was spotted visiting a primary school in Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba is headquartered.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Alibaba Group

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.