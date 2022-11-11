Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare

SHANGHAI: As Alibaba Group wraps up the world's biggest online shopping festival on Friday (Nov 11), the operative word seems to be flat - potentially flat sales and flat in tone with the Chinese e-commerce giant not even holding its usual gala show.

The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Consumer sentiment is, however, at a low ebb - hit hard by China's stringent COVID-19 curbs and a sharply slowing economy.

Alibaba has also sought for more than a year to play down hype surrounding the event as President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviours.

While Alibaba has said its Tmall marketplace would offer more than 17 million products, 3 million more than last year and that a record-matching 290,000 brands are participating, the festival is set to have its weakest sales growth ever.