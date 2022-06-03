Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

All options on table in China tariff review, USTR official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

All options on table in China tariff review, USTR official says

All options on table in China tariff review, USTR official says

FILE PHOTO: China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Jun 2022 06:50AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 06:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday.

Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the trade agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense."

"We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us