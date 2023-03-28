Logo
Business

Allianz applies to set up new fund management unit in China
Allianz applies to set up new fund management unit in China

FILE PHOTO: Allianz Global Investors logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tilman Blasshofer

28 Mar 2023 03:16PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 03:16PM)
HONG KONG : Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) has become the latest foreign asset manager to seek Beijing's approval to expand in the world's second-largest economy.

AllianzGI filed its application Friday last week to enter China's $3.95 trillion fund management market, according to a filing with the China Securities Regulatory Commission which became available to the public on Monday evening.

The application "further demonstrates the firm's commitment in China and its dedication to develop the onshore fund management business in this important market", a spokesperson for AllianzGI said in a statement.

Reuters reported last August that AllianzGI, one of the two asset management arms of German financial group Allianz as well as Pimco, was pressing ahead with a plan to form a fully owned fund management business in China.

The move marks the return of the German insurance group to the China mutual fund business, having exited in 2018 from a Sino-foreign joint venture it originally formed in 2003.

The fast-growing segment of China's onshore financial market has attracted global asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity International and Schroders to establish wholly-owned fund units locally.

Source: Reuters

