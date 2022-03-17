Logo
Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna
FILE PHOTO: Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Mar 2022 08:21PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 08:21PM)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday (Mar 17) it has filed separate lawsuits in the Delaware federal court against Pfizer and Moderna, seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body.

Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp sued Moderna in the Delaware federal court last month, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents.

Alnylam said it does not intend to take action that impedes the production, sale or distribution of the vaccines.

Source: Reuters/ga

