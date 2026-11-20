Nov 20 : Alphabet plans to raise C$6 billion ($4.19 billion) through a multi-tranche offering of unsecured notes in the Canadian market, according to pricing terms released by the company.

Big technology companies are increasingly tapping debt markets and ​raising equity ⁠to bolster their AI infrastructure, after previously relying on cash to fund their investments.

The Google parent said the money raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include paying back existing debt, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities are joint book-running managers for the transaction, supported by CIBC World Markets as co-manager.

($1 = 1.4322 Canadian dollars)