Alphabet back in deal to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $30 billion, WSJ reports

Google-parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for around $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, in what could be the tech giant's largest deal ever.

A deal could come together soon, granted the talks don't hit last-minute snags, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wiz had called off a $23-billion deal with Alphabet last year to focus on its initial public offering.

The startup provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions powered by artificial intelligence that help companies identify and remove critical risks on cloud platforms.