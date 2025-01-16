Apple, Google CEOs to join tech leaders at Trump inauguration, media reports say

Apple's Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among the Big Tech leaders planning to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Tech CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will also be in attendance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with planning for the event.

Bloomberg News reported on Cook's attendance, while Business Insider reported on Pichai's attendance at the event.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the reports.