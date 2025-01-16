Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple, Google CEOs to join tech leaders at Trump inauguration, media reports say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple, Google CEOs to join tech leaders at Trump inauguration, media reports say

Apple, Google CEOs to join tech leaders at Trump inauguration, media reports say

A woman walks down the stairs in front of the U.S. Capitol building, ahead of the presidential inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

16 Jan 2025 06:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple's Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among the Big Tech leaders planning to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Tech CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will also be in attendance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with planning for the event.

Bloomberg News reported on Cook's attendance, while Business Insider reported on Pichai's attendance at the event.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the reports.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement