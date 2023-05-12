Logo
Business

Alphabet CEO to meet EU industry chief Breton, EU deputy chief May 24
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, speaks on artificial intelligence during a Bruegel think tank conference in Brussels, Belgium January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

12 May 2023 07:01PM (Updated: 12 May 2023 07:14PM)
BRUSSELS : Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will meet European Commission deputy chief Vera Jourova and EU industry chief Thierry Breton in Brussels on May 24, according to the European Commission's agenda on Friday.

Breton is in charge of digital rules that will require Alphabet's Google and other tech giants to allow business users to access data generated on its platform, among other obligations.

A list of don'ts include a ban on treating their services and products more favourably than rivals.

Another set of new EU tech rules requires Google and other tech giants to do more to tackle illegal online content on their platforms.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

