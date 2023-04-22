Logo
Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over US$200 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting
Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over US$200 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

FILE PHOTO: Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet, looks on during a session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

22 Apr 2023 08:45AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 09:21AM)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about US$226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday (Apr 21).

Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about US$218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally. 

It announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

Source: Reuters

