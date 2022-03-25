Logo
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to meet EU antitrust chief March 30
Business

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

25 Mar 2022 03:30AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 03:30AM)
BRUSSELS : Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief on March 30 to discuss competition and digital issues, a European Commission official said on Thursday.

Alphabet confirmed the meeting.

Margrethe Vestager has handed out more than 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in fines to the world's most popular internet search engine in the last decade for hindering rivals in shopping comparison websites and online search advertising, and over its Android mobile operating system.

She is also investigating Alphabet unit Google's digital advertising business and its online display advertising deal with Meta Platforms Inc.

Vestager has also proposed rules that could force Google and other U.S. tech giants to change their core business models.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

