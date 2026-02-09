Logo
Alphabet looks to raise about $15 billion from US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Alphabet logo is seen in this illustration taken September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Feb 2026 09:49PM
Feb 9 : Alphabet is looking to raise about $15 billion from a U.S. high-grade dollar bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Source: Reuters
