Alphabet looks to raise about $15 billion from US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 9 : Alphabet is looking to raise about $15 billion from a U.S. high-grade dollar bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
Feb 9 : Alphabet is looking to raise about $15 billion from a U.S. high-grade dollar bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us