Alphabet misses sales estimates; shares sink

Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday (Apr 26) reported first-quarter revenue below expectations as ad sales amid supply-chain and inflation concerns and the war in Ukraine failed to make up for slower-than-anticipated growth in other units.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads said first-quarter sales were US$68.01 billion, 23 per cent higher than last year but below the average estimate of US$68.1 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv, its first miss since before the pandemic.

Alphabet shares fell 4.3 per cent in after-hours trading.

Google advertising sales were US$54.66 billion, just above estimates of US$54.56 billion. But Cloud sales grew at a slower pace than a quarter ago, and Google's "other" revenue, which includes app, hardware and subscription sales, were US$6.8 billion, below estimates of US$7.3 billion.

The results suggest Google is struggling in the latest economic phase of the pandemic, which is bringing elevated interest rates, higher transport costs and shortages of products from couches to cars to infant formula.

Quarterly profit was US$16.436 billion, or US$24.62 per share, missing expectations of US$25.76 per share.

Google is expected to grab 29 per cent, or the leading share, of the US$602 billion global online ad market in 2022, at least the 12th straight year it has been on top, according to Insider Intelligence.

Product changes to resolve antitrust concerns and rising competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc and ByteDance's TikTok are chipping away at ad sales. Google also cut advertising offerings and other services in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine during the first quarter.

Though Alphabet shares were down over 17 per cent this year entering Tuesday, they have risen nearly 90 per cent over the past two years.

Alphabet bought back over US$81 billion in shares over the last two years and on Tuesday said its board had authorized an additional US$70 billion in repurchases.