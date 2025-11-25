Logo
Alphabet on pace to hit $4 trillion market value as AI gains momentum
A view shows the Google logo on a building in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Alphabet logo is seen in this illustration taken September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
25 Nov 2025 06:57PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2025 06:59PM)
Alphabet was on track to hit a historic $4 trillion market valuation on Tuesday, powered by an impressive year-long rally fueled by the Google parent's sharpened focus on artificial intelligence tools.

Shares of the company were up 4.1 per cent at $331.7 in premarket trading, putting the company on course to breach the key milestone at the open.

The search and ad tech giant joins an elite club of Big Tech companies racing to dominate the booming technology as AI continues to captivate Wall Street this year.

Source: Reuters
