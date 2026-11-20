Nov 20 : Alphabet has raised C$6 billion ($4.19 billion) through a four-tranche Canadian bond offering, according to a pricing term sheet filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Big technology companies are increasingly tapping debt markets and ​raising equity ⁠to bolster AI infrastructure, marking a shift from their traditional reliance on cash to fund investments.

The money raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of outstanding debt, the Google parent said in the filing.

Alphabet expects to receive about C$5.97 billion after underwriting discounts, or bank fees, and before expenses. The offering was priced on November 19 and is scheduled to settle on November 24.

The notes are senior unsecured debt and have received a rating of Aa2 with a "stable" outlook from Moody's, and AA+ with a "stable" outlook from S&P, the filing showed.

RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities are joint book-running managers for the transaction, while CIBC World Markets is a co-manager.

Big Tech rival Meta in October announced plans for its largest-ever equity offerings of around $97.5 billion, including stock sales of about $37.5 billion, and plans to later raise up to $60 billion through an at-the-market share-sale program, or a plan to sell shares into the market over time at prevailing prices.

Alphabet had increased its equity offerings to $84.75 billion in June. Last month, the company reported negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion in the third quarter, versus analysts' expectation that it would come close to breaking even.

($1 = 1.4322 Canadian dollars)