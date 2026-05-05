Alphabet taps euro bond market with six-tranche offering amid AI spending surge

May 5 : Alphabet on Tuesday disclosed that it was selling euro-denominated bonds across six tranches, months after it raised about $32 billion in debt by tapping the dollar, sterling and Swiss franc markets.

The Google parent is selling at least 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) in bonds, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The world's largest technology companies are increasingly tapping debt markets to fund costly artificial intelligence ambitions, marking a shift from Silicon Valley's traditional reliance on cash for investments.

Big Tech is now expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year, a sharp increase from $410 billion in 2025.

Last week, Alphabet raised its annual capital spending forecast by $5 billion to between $180 billion and $190 billion, and said it was planning another significant increase in 2027.

Analysts said Google is capturing a large share of new computing demand, helped by its AI tools for businesses and custom chips that have attracted customers such as Anthropic.

The latest bond sale from Alphabet closely follows a $25 billion raise by Meta through investment-grade bonds last week.

Alphabet's almost $32 billion raise in February included a rare 100-year bond, which was the tech industry's first since a similar issuance from Motorola that dates back to 1997, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.8558 euros)