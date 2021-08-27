Alphabet's Waymo to stop selling lidar self-driving car sensors

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo has ended an effort to sell light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors to other companies, a company spokesman said on Thursday (Aug 26).

This is a reversal from its earlier strategy to sell the lidars to non-automotive customers to bring down costs of a key and expensive component of self-driving cars.

"We're winding down our commercial lidar business as we maintain our focus on developing and deploying our Waymo Driver across our Waymo One (ride-hailing) and Waymo Via (delivery) units," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson, however, said it will continue to build its lidars in-house.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Waymo is considering both internal technology and external suppliers for its next-generation lidars.