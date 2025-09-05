Alphabet's Google set to be hit with EU antitrust fine over adtech on Friday, sources say

BRUSSELS :Alphabet's Google is set to be hit with an EU antitrust fine over its adtech practices later on Friday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The European Commission had originally planned to hand out the modest fine on Monday but opposition from EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic over U.S. tariffs on European cars derailed EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera's plan, other people told Reuters earlier this week.

The Capitol Forum was the first to report that the EU adtech fine would be issued on Friday.