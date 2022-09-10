Logo
Alphabet's Verily raises $1 billion in funding round
FILE PHOTO: Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Alphabet logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

10 Sep 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 12:03AM)
Alphabet Inc's health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent.

Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding.

Spun out of Google in 2015, Verily develops devices and software aimed at improving data collection, treatment, research and patient care.

Verily also said its president, Stephen Gillett, will be promoted to chief executive officer, while founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman.

Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja has decided to leave the company, it added.

Earlier in January, Verily announced a new tie-up in its search for sustainable revenue, saying it would study skin health and explore new products with cosmetics maker L'Oreal SA.

Source: Reuters

