Business

Alphabet's Waymo cuts 8% of staff after second round of layoffs this year
Business

Alphabet's Waymo cuts 8% of staff after second round of layoffs this year

Alphabet's Waymo cuts 8% of staff after second round of layoffs this year

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo rider-only robotaxi is seen during a test ride in San Francisco, California, U.S., December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

02 Mar 2023 02:15AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 03:26AM)
Alphabet Inc's self-driving technology unit, Waymo, laid off more employees in its second round of job cuts this year, totaling 8 per cent or 209 of its workforce, the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Investors and industry watchers have been concerned about billions of dollars that have been poured into the self-driving technology sector in a short span of time to commercialise it.

Rivian Automotive Inc , General Motors Co , Meta Platforms Inc among other US companies have taken to layoffs in a bid to cut costs amid a looming recession.

Activist investor TCI Fund Management said in November that Waymo is the biggest component of the Google-parent's Other Bets segment and it has not justified excessive investment.

TCI had also said that losses at the unit should be stemmed.

Alphabet said in January it would slash 12,000 jobs, which will affect a large number of employees who support experimental projects.

The parent company's health science unit, Verily Life Sciences, said in January that it had laid off over 200 employees, or about 15 per cent of its workforce.

Source: Reuters

