Amadeus to buy French biometrics firm Idemia for 1.2 billion euros

April 29 : Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus on Wednesday announced a plan to acquire French biometrics company Idemia Public Security, which is owned by private equity Advent International, for 1.2 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in an all-cash deal.

Amadeus, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, described the acquisition as immediately earnings-accretive, expecting it to accelerate its growth in airports and border checkpoints while enhancing the firm's global presence.

The combination of the two businesses should increase Amadeus' total addressable market, or total revenue opportunity, to 50 billion euros from 41 billion, it said.

The closing of the deal is expected in mid-2027 and it includes a potential earn-out of up to 150 million euros on top of the price.

Amadeus expected the acquisition to result in high single-digit revenue growth with expanding operating margins, and provide annual cost synergies of 50 million euros in the medium term.

IPS employs around 3,300 people worldwide and serves more than 600 public and private sector customers. Aside from passenger processing, IPS works with other regulated environments such as access control and government-grade biometric identification and data solutions.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)