Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%

Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 09:12PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 09:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com and iRobot have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15 per cent, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the amended deal, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share.

Shares of iRobot sank nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading to $42.50, while Amazon was trading 0.2 per cent higher.

The companies had unveiled the deal in August last year, in what marked the latest effort by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.