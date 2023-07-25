Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%

Amazon.com and iRobot have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15 per cent, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the amended deal, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share.

Shares of iRobot sank nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading to $42.50, while Amazon was trading 0.2 per cent higher.

The companies had unveiled the deal in August last year, in what marked the latest effort by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.