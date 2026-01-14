Amazon to appeal against Italian antitrust fine, even after it was cut

ROME, Jan 14 : U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon said on Wednesday it would appeal against a decision by an Italian court that reduced a fine imposed by the country's antitrust regulator as it believes it should not be charged at all.

On Monday, Italy's antitrust authority said it had reduced to 752.4 million euros ($876.3 million) a 1.13-billion-euro fine it imposed on Amazon in 2021 for abusing its dominant position, restricting competition in e-commerce logistics services in Italy.

The reduction followed a regional administrative court ruling last September.

"As previously stated, we strongly disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority and we will continue to emphasize our position throughout the legal proceedings," Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The group's decision to pursue legal action was first reported by Italian financial newspaper MF.

The Italian regulator will also appeal against the ruling to reduce the fine, according to MF.

The antitrust authority declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8586 euros)