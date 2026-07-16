Amazon AWS executive and CEO advisor Dave Brown to leave after 19 years

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 : Amazon veteran Dave Brown, a senior vice president in Amazon Web Services and member of the elite internal group advising CEO Andy Jassy, is leaving the company after 19 years.

He is leaving for another job, according to a memo from AWS CEO Matt Garman, who did not provide specifics. He was most recently leading compute and machine learning services.

Brown will be replaced by Dave Treadwell, the senior vice president of ecommerce foundation, according to the memo, starting on August 1. Like Brown, Treadwell is a member of the so-called S-team, or senior leadership team, which directly advises Jassy. Working within the group is regarded as a badge of honor at the company.