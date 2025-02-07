Logo
Business

Amazon beats quarterly revenue estimates, cloud growth lags
Boxes lie on a conveyor belt during Cyber Monday at Amazon's fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., December 2, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo

07 Feb 2025 05:08AM
:Amazon.com topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as strong sales over the holiday shopping season boosted its retail business, helping offset weakness in the cloud computing unit.

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent in extended trading.

The company's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported a 19 per cent rise in revenue to $28.79 billion, falling short of estimates of $28.87 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Amazon joins smaller cloud providers Microsoft and Google in reporting weak cloud numbers.

The cloud weakness comes at a time when investors have grown increasingly impatient with Big Tech's multibillion-dollar capital spending and are hungry for returns from the hefty AI investments.

Still, Amazon's retail business helped offset the cloud weakness, with the company reporting online sales growth of 7 per cent in the quarter to $75.56 billion. That compared with estimates of $74.55 billion. 

The company reported revenue of $187.8 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $187.30 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
