Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over US$ 18, to hire 125,000 workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over US$ 18, to hire 125,000 workers

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over US$ 18, to hire 125,000 workers

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

15 Sep 2021 01:16AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc hiked its average starting wage to US$18 per hour on Tuesday and said it plans to hire more than 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the United States.

Reuters exclusively reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

The world's largest online retailer also said it would pay a sign-on bonus of US$3,000 in some locations and the hourly wage could go up to US$22.50. Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a US$15 an hour minimum wage in 2018.

Amazon had said in May it would pay around US$17 in average wages.

The company is hiring to run the 100 logistics facilities it will launch this month in the United States, on top of the more than 250 that opened earlier this year.

The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.

Retailers are scrambling to hire hourly workers in a tight-labor market and have been offering benefits and sign-on bonuses to entice them.

Walmart Inc said earlier this month said it planned to hire 20,000 workers at its supply chain division ahead of the busy holiday season.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us