Nov 23 : Amazon said on Monday it will buy AI startup Decart's technology and bring its founders and other staff on board, marking the latest Big Tech deal to secure AI talent and technology.

Amazon did not disclose the deal's financial terms. The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the deal's value.

Bloomberg News reported the deal value at about $7.5 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Tech giants are increasingly buying the capabilities needed to advance their AI ambitions instead of building them in-house, as competition at the frontier of AI development intensifies.

Founded in 2023, the startup offers a software engine called Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), which helps companies run AI systems faster and switch more easily between a range of AI chips, including those from Nvidia, Amazon and Google.

Decart's founders, including CEO Dean Leitersdorf, and its team of AI researchers and engineers will join Amazon. The deal's completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.

The reported price would be a big jump from Decart's most recent valuation of nearly $4 billion, according to PitchBook data.

Decart has worked with Amazon since 2025 to deliver strong performance on its Trainium chips, Amazon said. The technology will help Amazon optimize inference and custom silicon so customers can train and run AI models faster and at lower cost.

In May, Decart raised $300 million in a round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.

Anthropic had explored buying Decart but decided against it after due diligence, Bloomberg reported in September.

The deal follows Meta's $14.3 billion purchase of a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI last year, while AMD agreed in September to buy World Labs for $8.2 billion.