Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first US union
FILE PHOTO: Amazon Labour Union (ALU) organiser Christian Smalls reacts as ALU members celebrate official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

09 Apr 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 05:35AM)
Amazon.com Inc on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, claiming in a statement that actions by the U.S. labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

