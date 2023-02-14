Logo
Business

Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT
Business

Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol//File Photo

14 Feb 2023 05:32AM
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Andy Jassy has vowed to double down on the ecommerce giant's struggling grocery store business, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

Jassy's remarks show how Amazon, which just a year ago said it would close its bookstores to focus on grocery, has yet to dominate brick-and-mortar retail since its closely watched acquisition of Whole Foods Market in 2017.

For the time being, the company has closed some grocery shops and impaired certain assets. It took a $720 million charge from such actions in the fourth quarter, its chief financial officer said earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

