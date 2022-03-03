Logo
Amazon CEO pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

03 Mar 2022 10:21AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:21AM)
Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

