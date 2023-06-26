Logo
Business

Amazon cloud unit to invest nearly US$8 billion in Ohio
Business

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

26 Jun 2023 11:29PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 02:14AM)
Amazon.com's cloud computing division would invest US$7.8 billion through 2030 in Ohio to expand its data centre operations, it said on Monday (Jun 26).

The e-commerce giant, which has invested US$6.3 billion in the state since 2015, has been increasing its spending to meet a rise in demand for cloud services from corporate and government bodies.

Amazon said the new investment will create hundreds of jobs and support thousands at local businesses through construction, operations and maintenance on-site at Amazon Web Services facilities.

The company had in January said it plans to invest another US$35 billion by 2040 to expand data centres in Virginia.

It also aims to invest 1.06 trillion rupees (US$12.7 billion) in India by the end of this decade.

Source: Reuters

