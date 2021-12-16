Amazon cloud unit recovers from brief outage affecting third-party services

Logo
Amazon's AWS hit again, affecting third-party services
FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Salvador Rodriguez
FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16 Dec 2021 12:24AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 02:56AM)
Amazon.com said on Wednesday it had recovered from a brief outage at its Amazon Web Services cloud unit that affected internet connectivity in two regions on the US West Coast.

AWS's dashboard that logs outages showed that it had resolved the issue affecting internet connectivity to Oregon and northern California regions.

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," the dashboard showed.

AWS, a public cloud service provider, supports the online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could have had a widespread impact.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, said on Twitter that users could once again access its site after several issues affected its services earlier.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week on the East Coast that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

Amazon experienced 27 outages in the United States over the past 12 months, excluding last week's outage, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

Source: Reuters

