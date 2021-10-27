Amazon to create more than 200 jobs in Singapore with new office at Asia Square

SINGAPORE: Amazon is planning to expand its local workforce in Singapore as it aims to add more than 200 jobs with its new office at Asia Square.

"The company plans to expand its local workforce across its consumer business and corporate functions with over 110 job openings currently available in Singapore," said the online retailer in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Amazon also aims to add more than 200 new jobs to these departments in Singapore by end-2022, so as to expand its range of offerings in the country, as well as include more support for local businesses to go global.

The company said it has created more than 1,000 direct jobs in Singapore since 2019 and has about 2,000 full-time and part-time employees to date.

Amazon's new office, located at Asia Square in Marina Bay, will occupy more than 100,000 sq ft across three floors. It will accommodate up to 700 employees from its consumer business and corporate functions departments.

The new office will house more than 30 teams, including employees supporting Amazon.sg, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Advertising, Prime Video, seller enablement, as well as other regional corporate functions.

"Named SIN16, the new office is designed to optimise agile working, learning, and collaboration as Amazon continues to grow its business, operations, and investments in Singapore," said Amazon.

Country manager for Amazon Singapore Henry Low said the company's new office demonstrates its "ongoing commitment" to invest in Singapore, as well as the long-term potential for Singapore to be a leader in the global digital economy.

Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who was at the official opening on Wednesday, said Amazon has been a key partner in supporting the local business community and helping to grow Singapore's ecosystem.

The company has been an investor in Singapore since 2010 and the country was its first presence in Southeast Asia.

"In addition to supporting our small- and medium-size enterprises, Amazon has created many good job opportunities for Singaporeans in tech and non-tech roles within the technology sector," said Mr Gan.

He added that he is confident that more Singaporeans will benefit from these opportunities as Amazon continues to expand its operations in the country.