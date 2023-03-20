Logo
Business

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

20 Mar 2023 10:51PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 10:54PM)
:Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would cut 9,000 jobs in its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units, the latest Big Tech company to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.

Source: Reuters

