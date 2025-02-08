Amazon cuts reference to diversity from annual report

Amazon.com eliminated a reference to "inclusion and diversity" in its annual report filed Thursday, after it told employees in a December memo that it was winding down such programs as part of corporate America's broader retreat from such policies.

Some of America's biggest businesses have been scaling back their diversity initiatives, years after pushing for more inclusive policies in the wake of protests against the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Big technology companies Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google are among the companies that have rolled back such programs in the face of attacks from conservative groups, who have threatened to sue companies over them.

