Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon delays construction of second phase of Virginia headquarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon delays construction of second phase of Virginia headquarters

Amazon delays construction of second phase of Virginia headquarters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

04 Mar 2023 12:33AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would push back the start of construction for the next phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

A spokesperson for the company, responding to media reports on the construction delay, said the first phase - Met Park - is due to be completed in June and will have a capacity of 14,000 employees.

Amazon already has 8,000 employees working out of 'HQ2'.

The company had earlier said it was committed to creating 25,000 jobs and investing $2.5 billion in the region over the next decade.

"We're always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we've decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit," said John Schoettler, Amazon's real estate chief. 

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would eliminate more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed.

The delay in construction would not mean any elimination in jobs, Amazon said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.