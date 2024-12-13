Amazon donating $1 million to Trump inaugural fund, to air event on Prime Video

Amazon is donating $1 million to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund and the company will air the event on its Prime Video service, an Amazon spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Prime Video represents an in-kind donation worth another $1 million, the spokesperson said. The donations were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon joins another tech giant, Meta Platforms, in donating to the Jan. 20 Trump inauguration. Meta will also give $1 million, a company spokesperson said.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and executive chairman, will meet with Trump next week, the president-elect said on Thursday in an interview with CNBC.

Trump has criticized the coverage of his first term as president by the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos.

The Post decided not to endorse a candidate in the November presidential election. The decision blocked an endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to National Public Radio.

Bezos defended the move not to issue an endorsement, saying in an opinion piece in the paper that "most people believe the media is biased" and the Post and other newspapers needed to boost their credibility.

Trump raised a record $106.7 million for his 2017 inauguration festivities.