Amazon down for thousands of users - Downdetector
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

14 Jun 2022 01:56AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 02:11AM)
Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 11,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon starting from about 1 p.m. ET, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, a major outage had disrupted the company's AWS cloud services, temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps, as well as its own e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.

Source: Reuters

