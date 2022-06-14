Amazon down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 11,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon starting from about 1 p.m. ET, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, a major outage had disrupted the company's AWS cloud services, temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps, as well as its own e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.