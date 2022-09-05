Logo
Amazon eyes entering Japan prescription drug market - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/

05 Sep 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2022 05:44PM)
TOKYO : Amazon.com Inc is considering entering the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Amazon plans to partner with small- and mid-sized pharmacies for the service, starting next year when electronic prescriptions are allowed for the first time in Japan, Nikkei said, citing people involved in the project.

Prescription drug prices in Japan are set by the government, while the distribution system is highly fragmented, with 70 wholesalers nationwide and almost 60,000 pharmacies.

Source: Reuters

