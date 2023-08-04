Logo
Amazon Frankfurt-listed shares surge, Apple slides after results
Amazon Frankfurt-listed shares surge, Apple slides after results

FILE PHOTO-The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 02:30PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 02:44PM)
LONDON : Amazon shares surged on Friday in Frankfurt trading after the company issued an upbeat outlook for the third quarter, while Apple's German-listed shares fell after the company forecast a continued slide in sales.

Amazon jumped 8.5 per cent on the German market, echoing the steep rise in extended U.S. trading on Thursday after the company reported sales growth and profit that beat Wall Street's expectations, thanks to faster, cheaper deliveries to customers and to the recent headwinds in cloud-computing beginning to subside.

Apple shares fell 2.3 per cent in Frankfurt after the iPhone maker on Thursday forecast that a sales slump would continue into the current quarter, which sent shares down in after-hours trading despite beating Wall Street sales and profit targets in the fiscal third quarter.

(This story has been updated to remove extraneous words in paragraph 3)

Source: Reuters

