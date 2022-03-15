Logo
Amazon, Future talks have failed, lawyers tell India's Supreme Court
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

15 Mar 2022 02:57PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 02:57PM)
NEW DELHI : Talks between Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Retail aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over whether Future's retail assets can be sold to Reliance Industries have failed, lawyers for the companies told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Both Amazon and Future said they would like to resume arbitration proceedings in Singapore that had been put on hold by the New Delhi High court.

The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments from Amazon on Wednesday and decide on the matter.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

