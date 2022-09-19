Logo
Amazon halts construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024: Report
Amazon halts construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024: Report

The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, US on Apr 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

19 Sep 2022 05:45PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 06:00PM)
MADRID: Amazon has suspended the construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024, Spanish news website El Confidencial said on Monday (Sep 19), citing unidentified company sources.

El Confidencial said the US e-commerce giant told its providers and partners to "wait and see" as pandemic-driven online shopping has slowed down.

Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters: "Our commitment to Spain remains".

"In 2022, we have opened new logistics stations, Amazon Fresh hubs and a logistics centre (in Spain)", the company said, without elaborating.

Amazon said in June it planned to add 2,000 new jobs in Spain in 2022, taking its total payroll in the country to 20,000.

Source: Reuters/st

