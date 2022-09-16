Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites

Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
FILE PHOTO: A delivery cart loaded with a number of packages from Amazon stands on a sidewalk in New York City, New York, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
FILE PHOTO: Amazon packages are transported by conveyor belts inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
FILE PHOTO: Amazon packages are seen at the new Amazon warehouse on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2019. Picture taken July 30 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
16 Sep 2022 12:59AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 01:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com on Thursday (Sep 15) said it would give merchants free software for managing shoppers' orders on and off its platform, as the retailer extends its e-commerce reach.

The company is ending monthly fees of Veeqo, a shipping software firm it recently bought, for sellers including when they fulfil orders via rival platforms like Shopify, eBay or Etsy .

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said of Veeqo, "The acquisition should improve Amazon's ability to compete against Shopify," which helps merchants set up online stores and sell elsewhere. Still, he said Amazon's "primary focus" remained sales through its own marketplace.

Amazon in April announced "Buy with Prime" to let sellers market Amazon's fast-shipping service on their direct-to-consumer websites, which reportedly prompted a response from Shopify.

On Wednesday California sued the online retailer for allegedly pushing up prices for consumers, which Amazon dismissed as without basis.

Matt Warren, Veeqo's founder, said in an interview that the Veeqo news was not a move against Shopify or others. He said, "Amazon takes a very long-term view that anything that helps sellers eventually will be good for Amazon."

Veeqo, which gives access to discounted shipping rates, will be free for merchants in the United States and United Kingdom, Amazon said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Amazon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.