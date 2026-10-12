Logo
Logo

Business

Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion, WSJ reports

Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion, WSJ reports

Decart logo is seen in this picture illustration taken August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Oct 2026 05:16AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2026 05:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 11 : Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence startup Decart in a deal that could be valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• Decart's Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

• Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion in May, the Journal report said, citing PitchBook data.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Decart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• A deal could happen soon, if talks do not fall apart or another suitor doesn't emerge, the report said.

• Last month, Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored the deal in August for potentially $6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

• Decart raised $300 million in May in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement