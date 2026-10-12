Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion, WSJ reports

Oct 11 : Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence startup Decart in a deal that could be valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• Decart's Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

• Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion in May, the Journal report said, citing PitchBook data.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Decart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

• A deal could happen soon, if talks do not fall apart or another suitor doesn't emerge, the report said.

• Last month, Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored the deal in August for potentially $6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

• Decart raised $300 million in May in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.