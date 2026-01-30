Amazon in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI, WSJ reports

Jan 29 : Amazon is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI is looking to raise up to $100 billion in funding, valuing it at about $830 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in the ChatGPT maker.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is leading the negotiations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the WSJ report said.

Nvidia NVDA.O, Amazon AMZN.O, and Microsoft MSFT.O are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Amazon.com and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.