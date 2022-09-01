Logo
Amazon introduces seller storage service to tackle supply chain woes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

01 Sep 2022 11:40AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 11:40AM)
Amazon.com Inc introduced a new service on Wednesday to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues, the company said in a blog post.

In 2023, sellers will be able to use the new service called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) to send their inventory to any location, including to wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores, the online retailer said. (https://bit.ly/3wJv7Ge)

The pay-as-you-go service will also help sellers significantly cut logistics costs, the e-commerce platform said, without disclosing specifics.

"Amazon Warehousing & Distribution addresses critical supply chain challenges and helps sellers grow and manage their business while significantly cutting costs," Gopal Pillai, vice president of Amazon Distribution and Fulfillment Solutions, said in the blog post.

The development comes after Amazon said that it has started slowing warehouse openings to rein in costs.

Source: Reuters

