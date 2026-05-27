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Amazon invests $20 billion in UK in 2025
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Business

Amazon invests $20 billion in UK in 2025

Amazon invests $20 billion in UK in 2025

An employee pushes a cart outside an Amazon fulfilment centre, in London, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

27 May 2026 04:06PM (Updated: 27 May 2026 04:56PM)
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LONDON, May 27 : Amazon invested over £15 billion ($20 billion) in Britain in 2025, keeping the e-commerce giant on track to deliver its planned £40 billion investment in the three years to the end of 2027, it said on Wednesday.

Investments in 2025 included the launch of new operational sites, expanded studio production facilities and office space, as well as the start of a drone deliveries trial.

Updating on its annual UK economic impact and tax disclosure, Amazon also said:

• In 2025, the total revenues of its activities in the UK were more than £30 billion.

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• Total taxes borne were over £1.3 billion, up over 20 per cent versus 2024. This includes corporation tax, business rates, national insurance and digital services tax.

• It employs around 75,000 in the UK, making it one of the country's top 10 private sector employers.

• The UK is Amazon’s third-largest market globally, after the United States and Germany.

($1 = 0.7421 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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